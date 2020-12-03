Repeated violations of Manitoba COVID-19 health orders will bring double the fines

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister took aim on Friday at those who rebuff Manitoba's COVID-19 public health orders.

After admonishing people who refuse to abide by the rules — and those who are antagonistic toward public health enforcement officers — he announced a doubling of the fines for repeat offenders.

That means individuals can face tickets of $2,592 for various offences, while fines to businesses could jump to $10,000.

And those who repeatedly refuse to wear masks in public can be dinged $596.

"The vast majority of Manitobans are following the fundamentals, they are following the rules. I say thank you for doing that and please keep doing that," Pallister said.

"But there is a small, selfish minority of people that aren't doing their part. And in doing so, they're putting the health of themselves and others at risk."

He called it an insult, to the people who are doing the right things, to see others disobeying the rules.

Pallister also announced a doubling of the default payment fee for those who fail to pay fines on time.

According to recent data, about 90 per cent of the money from pandemic-related fines in Manitoba has yet to be paid.

Pallister promised that would be taken care of through some stringent measures.

"I'm saying to those folks, you will pay your fine. And if you do not, you will not be driving your car. We will not issue you a driver's licence. You can put your car up on blocks and you can leave it there until you pay your fine," he said.

"And if you don't drive, we will garnish your wages. You will pay.

"It's important for you to understand this clearly. Your behaviour is a danger to you but it's more importantly a danger to other people."

Pallister urged people to keep the rules in mind this Mother's Day weekend. That includes no visiting anyone at their private residence.

"Give your mother flowers, not COVID," he said.