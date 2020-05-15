Stay 'COVID careful,' Manitoba health officials say as no new cases announced

No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Manitoba on Friday, say public health officials, who are urging people not to relax their precautions just because the numbers are low.

Although this is the third day in a row no new cases have been reported in the province — and there have been no new cases in the Winnipeg region since May 10 — "we're not done with this virus," said Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba's chief public health officer.

He is urging everyone to be "COVID careful" and continue to avoid travel, despite the warm weather that's moving in. Travelling increases the risk of re-importation of the virus, he said.

"It is important to note that while some gradual lifting of restrictions has begun, significant work to limit the spread of COVID-19 must continue," he said. "Our message to the majority of Manitobans now is not 'stay home,' it's 'stay safe.'"

Travel is not permitted from southern Manitoba to areas, including campgrounds, north of the 53rd parallel, which is essentially anywhere north of the northern end of Lake Winnipeg.

"Public health is also advising people to remain within, or close to, their home communities. This includes limiting travel, even within Manitoba and neighbouring jurisdictions, to essential trips only," Roussin said, adding that no restrictions are being lifted at this time.

The province is just one incubation period (two weeks) into Phase 1 of the reopening strategy, so "it's too early to put too much weight on these low numbers," he said. "We will look to further loosen public health restrictions as we get closer to June."

He also noted there have been no positive cases in any First Nations communities in Manitoba. Sixteen Indigenous people living off-reserve have tested positive, including 14 in Winnipeg.

Overall, there have been 289 total cases in total since the first in the province were reported in March. Of those, 254 people have recovered and there are 28 active cases. Three people are in hospital, one of those in intensive care.

Lanette Siragusa, chief nursing officer for Shared Health, noted that 25 of the 26 health-care workers and first responders who have tested positive for the virus so far are now back at work.

The one that remains off work was the only positive result among 462 health-care workers who were tested in the past week. The person works in the Prairie Mountain Health Region, but the case not linked to the cluster at a trucking company in Brandon, Siragusa said.

She reminded the public that they no longer need to call Health Links to get a referral for a COVID-19 test. Anyone with symptoms can go directly to a test site.

Many community testing sites will remain open as regularly scheduled this Saturday and Sunday, but for Victoria Day Monday, some will be closed.

The Sergeant Tommy Prince Place testing site and assessment clinic in Winnipeg will be open, as will the Bison Drive drive-thru site. Testing locations in Winkler and Selkirk will also be open.

All other locations throughout the province will be closed on Monday and reopen on Tuesday.

Latest local news: