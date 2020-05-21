Manitoba reaches 6th day with no new COVID-19 cases

Manitoba's flattening of the COVID-19 curve continues as Thursday was the province's sixth consecutive day with no new cases.

The number of active cases is now seven, one fewer than Wednesday. None of those people are in hospital.

The last time a patient was in hospital with the illness was more than two weeks ago, on May 22.

There have been 300 COVID-19 cases in Manitoba identified since the first ones in March. Of those, 286 people have recovered and seven have died.

An additional 735 laboratory tests were performed yesterday. The total number of tests performed since early February is now 51,460.

On Thursday morning, Premier Brian Pallister announced the draft plan for Phase 3 of the provincial reopening, which is tentatively set to begin June 21.

Manitoba eased its restrictions for Phase 2 on June 1.

That's not enough time for conclusive evidence of success, but based on the steady run of low case numbers and the high capacity in the health-care system, health officials feel it's safe to move to Phase 3, said Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba's chief public health officer.

