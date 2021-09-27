Manitoba health officials to give COVID-19 update at 12:30 p.m.

Manitoba's top doctor and the medical lead of the vaccine implementation task force will give an update on COVID-19 after the province hit the 60,000 mark for total cases since the pandemic began.

Chief Provincial Public Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussin and Dr. Joss Reimer are set to speak to reporters at 12:30 p.m. Monday. CBC Manitoba will live stream the news conference here.

There has not been any new coronavirus data from the province since Friday, when 60 new cases and no new deaths were reported though the online COVID-19 dashboard.

Those 60 cases put the total number of cases in Manitoba since the pandemic started at exactly 60,000.

The number of deaths in Manitoba in the 18 months of the pandemic is 1,207.

As of Friday, 84.6 per cent of eligible Manitobans have received one dose of the vaccine and 79.9 per cent have had two, the online immunization dashboard says.