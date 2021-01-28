Manitoba health officials give COVID-19 update at 2 p.m.

Manitoba health officials will update the province's COVID-19 numbers on Thursday, following two consecutive days in which the new case counts were below 100.

Dr. Jazz Atwal, acting deputy chief provincial public health officer for the province, and Lanette Siragusa, chief nursing officer for Manitoba Shared Health, will hold a news conference at 2 p.m.

The briefing is not being publicly live streamed but held via telephone conference with reporters.

There were 94 new cases on Tuesday and 95 on Wednesday. The COVID-related deaths in those two days were five and four, respectively.

The province has not had a day when deaths have been in double digits since Jan. 19.

The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 in Manitoba is 813.