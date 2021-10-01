Health minister warns of tougher restrictions soon if Manitoba cannot control COVID-19 case eruption

Audrey Gordon says she won't hesitate to impose tougher pandemic restrictions on Manitobans, if the latest round of public health orders don't bring down the soaring infection rate.

The health minister is confident the new restrictions targeting religious gatherings and youth sports announced last Friday will be enough.

But if it isn't, Gordon will return before the cameras to announce stricter measures.

"I could be out next week making changes if we see the uptick [of COVID-19 cases] continue," she said in an interview Sunday on CBC's Rosemary Barton Live.

Despite Manitoba becoming the hot spot for COVID-19 infections in Canada, the province has so far steered clear of imposing another near-lockdown, as it did in past pandemic waves.

On Friday, the province announced new pandemic measures focused on youth sports, hospital capacity and some unvaccinated churchgoers.

It will require youth aged 12 to 17 to either be vaccinated or tested regularly for COVID-19 if they play indoor sports, beginning on Dec. 6.

COVID cases are rising the fastest in the under-20 crowd, provincial data confirms.

As well, a number of upcoming surgeries in Winnipeg will be cancelled to free up intensive care beds, while gathering rules will tighten for religious events in southeastern Manitoba that do not check vaccination status.

These measures are about as far as the province can go before it has to start restricting the activities of vaccinated people, Chief Provincial Public Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussin said at a news conference on Friday.

But Gordon thinks it will slow the spread of COVID-19.

"I certainly do believe that they will," she said. "They are meant to lower the numbers of individuals that are congregating," which is "when we see the transmission of COVID."

That's the reasoning to restrict attendance at places of worship in Southern Health, which is dealing with the highest infection rate and lowest vaccination uptake.

Pleased with churches going online, drive-in

Services in the region will be limited to 25 people, unless the venue can split people into separate rooms in groups of 25 or less — and those cohorts aren't allowed to mingle. Those venues will be limited to 25 per cent capacity.

Gordon said she's heartened to see some churches shifting to drive-in or online services in the wake of last Friday's announcement.

"They're already taking steps to address the concerns that we have with the numbers that are gathering indoors for long periods of time," she said.

One faith community in Winkler believes it has been singled out by the new measures.

"It feels kind of isolating at times to have religious gatherings focused on," Larry Reimer, pastor at Cornerstone Vineyard Church, said in an interview on CBC's Rosemary Barton Live.

The cap on gathering sizes "creates a lot of frustration for people, especially when one of the main things about being a part of a community, a faith community, is gathering."

Southern Manitoba municipalities that are situated close to Winnipeg, featuring a comparable vaccination rate, won't be affected by the new gathering limits.

Winkler does not receive an exemption, as their first dose vaccination rate is only 44.8 per cent, as of Friday.

As someone who is double vaccinated, some people in the community seek Reimer's perspective on whether to roll up their sleeves. He doesn't try to shame anybody into getting inoculated.

"I tell my story, I share how I processed, how I navigated that journey and allow the person to make the decision for themselves," Reimer said.

"I think those kinds of situations are a lot more profitable. They actually have a better outcome than when people are forced to do things," he said.

Reimer also serves as a chaplain at Boundary Trails Health Centre, the hospital outside Winkler, where he speaks with COVID-19 patients who either chose to get vaccinated or did not.