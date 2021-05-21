Manitoba health minister Heather Stefanson takes medical leave

As Manitoba's healthcare system buckles under the weight of unprecedented patient loads, Manitoba's health minister is taking a medical leave.

Heather Stefanson is undergoing a "necessary medical procedure" on Friday that was recommended by her physician, according to government communication sent to CBC.

She will be on medical leave for the rest of the spring sitting, which ends June 1.

Stefanson's official return date will ultimately be based on her doctor's advice, according to the email.

Manitoba deputy premier Kelvin Goertzen will take over the role of health minister in the meantime, the letter says.



Goertzen previously served as Manitoba's health minister from 2016 to 2018.

