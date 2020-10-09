Manitoba Health Links service down due to 'technical difficulties'
Health officials working to recover service, Misericordia Health Centre says in post Thursday evening
Manitoba's Health Links phone hotline for health questions is down Thursday evening due to technical issues.
The phone line that connects Manitobans with registered nurses to answer questions about health, including about COVID-19, is experiencing "technical difficulties" and callers can't connect, the Misericordia Health Centre wrote in a post on Twitter.
"We're working on fixing the issue as quickly as possible," the post says. "We're sorry and appreciate your patience."
The statement doesn't specify when the outage started, but it was posted shortly after 6:45 p.m. Thursday.
If you're experiencing a medical emergency, you should call 911, the post says.
The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority also posted about the outage on its Twitter account.
