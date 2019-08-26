Manitoba Health Coalition, unions call for removal of Shared Health board member

The Manitoba Health Coalition, Manitoba Nurses Union and CUPE 204 are calling on the provincial government to remove one of the representatives on the newly appointed Shared Health board of directors due to a conflict of interest.

Brenda Martinussen works with Nurse Next Door, a private for-profit home health care provider. She was appointed to the board of directors by Health Minister Audrey Gordon, and will serve a three-year term.

"It is just explicitly wrong for a private competitor to the public home care system to be sitting on a board that governs public home care, simple as that," Thomas Linner, president of MHC told reporters on Monday.

On her public LinkedIn profile, Martinussen is listed as the chief strategy and growth officer at DASCH (Direct Action in Support of Community Homes Inc.), which is Nurse Next Door's franchise partner in Manitoba.

Her profile also lists several boards that she has served on in the past, including The Alzheimer Society of Manitoba, Big Brother and Big Sisters of Winnipeg and the South Interlake Regional Library.

CBC requested comment from Martinussen but had not heard back by the time of publication.

'Slap in the face': nurses union

Manitoba Nurses Union president Darlene Jackson accused Nurse Next Door of poaching staff from the public sector to work for them, contributing to the ongoing staffing crisis in public health care.

"My first thought when I heard the announcement and realized who they had appointed was: that is absolutely appalling, and a slap in the face to the public health-care employees," said Darlene Jackson, president of the Manitoba Nurses Union.

Jackson said that nurses are equally as appalled by Martinussen being appointed to the board.

Linner, Jackson and Debbie Boissoneault of CUPE 204 all voiced concerns about the provincial government moving toward health-care privatization.

Having an executive from a private health care agency on the Shared Health board "shows a clear indication towards privatization," Linner said.

Boissoneault represents home care workers, and says that on top of years of underfunding home care services in the province, having a private company representative on the board is inappropriate.

"Why would you have a private person sit on a public board?" she said.

In an emailed statement, a Shared Health spokesperson told CBC that the new board "represents all five Manitoba health regions and brings together a wide range of experience and expertise."

The board is responsible for their mandate and accountable to the health minister.

The spokesperson said that home care services in Manitoba are run by the five regional health authorities, and are not subject to Shared Health oversight.