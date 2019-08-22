CUPE wins largest share in voting among Manitoba health-care workers

Health-care workers forced to go to a vote for new union representation have spoken, marking a step forward in the provincial government's imposed plan to dramatically decrease the number of bargaining units in Manitoba.

Voting closed at noon Thursday. Robert Pruden, the commissioner responsible for implementing the Health Sector Bargaining Unit Review Act, posted the results online after the votes were tabulated on Thursday afternoon.

Four unions have been selected to represent health-care workers in various regions across the province: Manitoba Government and General Employees' Union (MGEU), Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), Manitoba Nurses Union (MNU) and Manitoba Association of Health Care Professionals (MAHCP).

CUPE won eight units, totalling 18,483 eligible voters; MGEU won five, totalling 7,076; MNU won three, totalling 10,061; and MAHCP won two, totalling 5,896.

Six unions will not be representing any health workers in the sector: Unifor, the Operating Engineers of Manitoba Local 987, the local United Food and Commercial Workers union, the Winnipeg Association of Public Service Officers, the Public Service Alliance of Canada and the Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada.

The health sector union vote was broken down into 18 sections across all of Manitoba's health regions including shared services.

Voting results

Both sections of the Prairie Mountain Health Region have chosen MGEU to represent them.

Members of the Interlake-Eastern Health Region have selected MGEU across all three sections.

Northern Health Region members voted overwhelmingly in support of CUPE in both sections.

The Southern Health Region was split on CUPE in two sections, while nurses voted for the MNU.

Winnipeg-Churchill voted for CUPE to represent staff in community support and facility support. The MNU will represent nurses, and MAHCP will speak on behalf of professional, technical and paramedical workers.

For the Shared Health Region, CUPE will represent two sections. Nurses voted for MNU, and MAHCP will represent professional, technical and paramedical workers.

The overall voter participation rate was slightly more than 62 per cent, with a total of 25,768 votes cast out of 41,516 voters across lists.

Voters began to mark their ballots starting Aug. 8 and ending Thursday, following the union campaign period, which ran from July 11 to Aug. 7.

Bill 29 established a fixed number of bargaining units and collective bargaining within the province's health sector under the Health Sector Bargaining Unit Review Act.