Manitoba health-care professionals told to watch out for coronavirus

The province of Manitoba is warning health-care providers to look out for people who have recently travelled to Wuhan, China, and are now experiencing a fever and respiratory illness.

The warning comes as the world works to deal with an outbreak of a newly detected coronavirus that has killed 17 people in China; health officials have determined the outbreak started in Wuhan.

As of last Friday, suspected and confirmed cases of the new coronavirus must be reported to the chief provincial public health officer, Manitoba Health said.

While the risk to Manitobans is low, the province said, clinicians are still being asked to be aware of the travel history and symptoms of their patients.

That includes people who have a fever and acute respiratory illness, with or without pneumonia, coupled with travel to Wuhan within 14 days before the onset of their symptoms or close contact with a sick person associated with the outbreak in Wuhan.

"If concerns are raised, health providers will ensure that a patient is not in close contact with other patients, and will connect with infectious disease experts and public health to consult on next steps," a provincial spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

On Dec. 31, a number of cases of pneumonia were reported in the city of Wuhan. The cause was confirmed as a new coronavirus — a large family of viruses that cause illnesses ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases. The Wuhan coronavirus had not previously been identified in humans, Health Canada says.

The United States announced Tuesday it confirmed its first case of the coronavirus.

Canada's public health agency says the risk to Canadians visiting Wuhan is low, but updated its travel advisory , warning Canadians to take precautions such as avoiding large crowds.

No confirmed cases have been identified in Canada.