Supreme Court to decide whether rights commission had jurisdiction in case of worker fired for alcohol abuse

A northern Manitoba health authority has been granted leave to appeal to the Supreme Court of Canada over a wrongful termination case that questions whether unionized workers can go to human rights tribunals for workplace complaints.

The court will be the final arena in a legal battle that started in 2011, when a health-care aide at a Northern Regional Health Authority personal care home in Flin Flon signed a contract to stop drinking, after being suspended from work for being drunk on the job. A year later, in 2012, the health-care aide was fired after allegedly being seen drunk outside of work.

The worker brought the case to the Manitoba Human Rights Commission, which ruled the health authority discriminated against her on the basis of a disability — alcohol use disorder — when it failed to accommodate her addiction and terminated her employment.

But the health authority challenged the ruling, arguing the commission didn't have the authority to wade into the issue at all, because the employee was a unionized worker.

In a 2016 judicial review, the authority argued the employee's concerns were the "exclusive jurisdiction" of a labour arbitrator, not the commission, based on the terms of her collective agreement and Manitoba labour law.

The judge in that review sided with the health authority, but Manitoba's Court of Appeal disagreed.

Karen Sharma, executive director of the Human Rights Commission, said she hopes the Supreme Court case will give clarity to workers, regardless of where they live.

"It is fundamental that every person be treated with worth and dignity," Sharma said Wednesday.

"We think that it's really important that our Human Rights Commission not simply be a commission for workers that are operating outside of a union, but that any employee who feels that they've experienced discrimination ought to have the right to select what forum they can have their matter considered in."

Sharma said she expects the proceeding to begin later this year.

'Forum shopping' not allowed

Canada's top court approved the health authority's application for leave to appeal on Feb. 27, two years after the authority applied for a hearing.

Twyla Storey, a spokesperson for the health authority, said the NRHA can't comment on the matter because it's before the courts.

The health authority initially terminated the health-care aide for being intoxicated at work in July 2011, which her union fought. A year later, she signed a contract agreeing to abstain from alcohol, among other conditions, in order to return to the workplace, according to the ruling from the Manitoba Court of Appeal.

But the authority terminated her again, in April 2012, after reports from co-workers they'd seen her intoxicated outside of the workplace. The worker denied those claims and brought her concern to the Manitoba Human Rights Commission in November 2012.

In its ruling, the Manitoba Court of Appeal found the commission had the jurisdiction to rule on discrimination outside of the collective agreement, but can't weigh in on matters that have already been resolved by settlements or dealt with by the union.

It also said workers can't do "forum shopping," or pursue resolution through multiple channels to get the result they want.

But Sharma said the ruling left unanswered questions about how much union involvement is allowed before a worker is locked into making a labour grievance, instead of a Human Rights Commission complaint, and whether simply belonging to a union disqualifies them from seeking relief outside of labour arbitration.

"It's really important that unionized workers have the right to make complaints of discrimination," she said.

"[What] we really want to see is good clarity on when an employee's rights to pursue a complaint through our mechanism are … more restricted, because it already has been pursued through another."

The worker could not be reached for comment prior to publication time.