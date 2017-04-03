Manitoba signs on to Ottawa health accord for more mental health, home care funding

The Manitoba government has finally signed on to a 2016 health-care deal that will bring millions in funding for mental health and home care.

The province held out for more than 18 months, saying repeatedly that negotiations between the two levels of government were ongoing.

Premier Brian Pallister was tight-lipped on Monday about what compelled the province to finally sign on to the agreement.

Pallister said the federal government wanted to make the announcement at a later date, but he decided to set the record straight after an article in the Winnipeg Free Press, published Monday, said the province had not signed on to the health accord by the March 31, 2019, deadline. The province had declined to answer the newspaper's questions.

The premier said his government signed on 10 days ago.

"The federal government likes to be involved in announcements where it's money is involved," Pallister said at a news event about a reduction in ambulance fees, "but because of the rules they have around their announcements in budget time, they didn't want us to announce it."

Manitoba has been reluctant to sign health deals with Ottawa. It was the last province to agree to a federal health-care deal in August 2017, after Manitoba officials objected, saying the funding increase was smaller than in previous years.