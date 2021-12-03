Spike in 1st-time food bank users as pandemic, inflation bite into incomes: Harvest Manitoba

CBC Manitoba is hosting live events all day Friday to raise money for Harvest Manitoba. To donate, you can drop off food items at Harvest Manitoba at 1085 Winnipeg Ave., call 204-982-3582 until 8 p.m. CT Friday or donate online at HarvestManitoba.ca/CBC until the evening of Sunday, Dec. 5.

The organization responsible for feeding nearly 80,000 Manitobans says it's seeing a spike in the number of people signing up to use a food bank for the first time.

"Over the last three or four months, we've seen it really increase," said Janice McWilliams, a volunteer who does intake calls at Harvest Manitoba.

The food bank network says in November alone, nearly 500 clients registered for its services for the first time — the highest intake ever, and double the number from November 2020.

"You can tell they are really not wanting to give us a call, but they're in a position where they're forced to," McWilliams said.

In the summer, she'd get calls from about three to five new clients a day.

"I'm currently taking close to 10 to 15," she said, adding that many of the people calling are looking for food for their family.

Some have lost their jobs in the pandemic while others have lost their welfare payments, she said.

Many people are also returning to use the food bank for the first time in years.

Janice McWilliams has volunteered with Harvest Manitoba for more than a decade. She answers the phone when people call to sign up to use a food bank. Normally she gets a few new clients a day, but says she's now signing up as many as 15 a day. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

"I had a client this morning who hasn't used it for seven years and is now finding herself back in a position where she is having to use the food bank again because she just can't pay for food costs."

McWilliams said she's most often told the rising cost of food is to blame.

Joyce Stevenson said she's noticed the jump in the price of food in the last few months.

"It's just hard trying to make ends meet sometimes. Sometimes I don't have enough milk for the kids. But we're trying hard," the senior said.

She's trying to feed an entire family on a pension. Her daughter died last January, and Stevenson has taken on the job of caring for her four grandchildren, including one who has a disability and uses a wheelchair.

"It's a struggle trying to feed four kids," she said.

She goes to the food bank at Grace Christian Church every month.

"It makes quite a bit of difference. We really rely on the food bank," she said.

Volunteers with Harvest Manitoba sort through food donations at the organization's warehouse in November 2021. Harvest says food banks have seen a sharp increase in new users, particularly in the last two months. (Jaison Empson/CBC)

A report released earlier this week by Harvest shows that more than two thirds of its clients are women, and that 80 per cent of Manitobans who use food banks make less than $20,000 a year.

Jesse James has been using the food bank at St. Mary's Road United Church for the last few months.

He has a job, but is struggling to feed his family, with three young children and a baby on the way.

"I'm just here to get some extra food," he said.

"[It's] close to the end of the month. Can't wait for that cheque, because it's a few days away. Running out of food. Gotta get [the] kids lunches.

"It's the only option."