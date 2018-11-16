Manitoba changes grant funding, leaves recipients to raise more

Many non-profit and community groups that receive grants from the Manitoba government will be required to raise half of a project's cost on their own.

The Progressive Conservative government says it is replacing half a dozen support programs with a new initiative that will only provide matching funds up to a maximum of half a project's cost.

Grants also will be capped at $75,000.

Until now, the government would often decide on a funding amount and provide it without requiring that an organization fundraise to match it.

Premier Brian Pallister hinted at the change a year ago, saying it would stretch government funding further and be more efficient for applicants.

Municipal Relations Minister Jeff Wharton said overall funding for the grant programs remains unchanged at $7.9 million a year.