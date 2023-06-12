Manitoba promises $1.6M for early assessment tools for students

More Manitoba teachers will have access to tools to assess young students' learning needs after a $1.6 million funding boost, the education minister announced Monday.

Starting with the 2023-24 school year, the province will spend $1 million over three years to offer early years evaluation assessment for three years through The Learning Bar, a New Brunswick-based company that offers education research and assessment services.

The assessment will be offered to school divisions that have said they want to participate, Education Minister Wayne Ewasko said at a news conference on Monday.

"Our government knows how important it is for educators and clinicians to be able to identify learning needs early on, especially to support literacy instruction and intervention," he said.

One-third of Manitoba school divisions already use the assessment tool, which gives teachers student-specific data to help them understand the learning needs of students and help support early literacy skills, Ewasko said.

The Frontier School Division started using the assessment tool in as a pilot project four years ago, said superintendent Reg Klassen.

"It soon became evident that it was extremely worthwhile for our teachers and students, so two years ago we went division-wide," Klassen said at the news conference.

The province says it will consider offering the assessment tool through all school divisions, and will use the data collected to inform provincial policy decisions.

The province is also spending $600,000 to help all school divisions in the province access a digital library of assessment tools through the company Pearson Clinical Assessment.

That resource offers more than 40 resources and assessment tools from classroom to clinical settings, the province said.

Ewasko noted the digital library materials can be downloaded to ensure access in areas with limited internet service.

School divisions that previously purchased their own early years assessments and digital subscriptions can redirect that money back to classrooms, Ewasko said.

Bonnie Slimmon Kiliwnik, the president of the Student Services Administrators' Association of Manitoba, supports the move, saying it is "pivotal" to support all students in their learning and well-being.