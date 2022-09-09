Manitoba government limiting announcements, events following Queen's death, until her funeral

The Manitoba government is scaling back public announcements and planned events following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The province is respecting the period of mourning observed by jurisdictions across the Confederation.

As such, all events, announcements and social media activities will be "limited" from the day after the Queen's death until the day of her funeral, a provincial memo said.

The government anticipates a complete shutdown of operations will not be anticipated.

Premier Heather Stefanson had planned a visit to Brandon on Friday, but it was cancelled because of those directives.

The memo said the government's protocol office had a Demise of The Crown committee in place for several years to prepare for the many tasks required in the event of Her Majesty's death.

Flags lowered, ribbons hanging

Several measures took place starting on Thursday, the day of her death.

Flags on all provincial buildings are flying at half-mast for 10 days, or until her funeral. The date of the funeral has yet to be announced.

Protocol dictates black ribbons be placed on a portrait of the Queen found in Room 200 of the Manitoba Legislature, as well as on the flags of Canada and Manitoba that sit in the main foyer of the building.

A book of condolence has been placed on a table at the base of the Grand Staircase. As the Queen's representative in Manitoba, Lt.-Gov. Janice Filmon was the first person to sign the book. She was followed by Manitoba's premier, the Mayor of Winnipeg, the clerk of the executive council and the leader of the Official Opposition.

The Manitoba legislature is illuminated in commemoration of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday evening. The 96-year-old died earlier that day. (Randall McKenzie/CBC)

An image of the Queen's cypher is being projected onto the front of the Legislative Building, underneath the Golden Boy, for the duration of the period of mourning. It will only be visible at night.

The fountain in Memorial Park is lit purple, in recognition of the Queen's colour designation for her Platinum Jubilee, which marks the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's accession to the throne.

The province is also planning memorial services, military gun salutes and proclamation ceremonies throughout the period of mourning, but those details are still to come.

The public is welcome to sign the book of condolence at the Manitoba Legislative Building, Winnipeg City Hall and Brandon City Hall beginning on Monday at 10 a.m.