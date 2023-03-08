Manitoba government pledges $100K for human trafficking awareness campaign

The Manitoba government is supporting a human trafficking awareness campaign with $100,000.

Winnipeg-based non-profit the Joy Smith Foundation will use the funding to further its "See the Trafficking Signs" campaign. It aims to educate to prevent Canadian youth from being lured into trafficking.

The foundation, led by former MLA and federal MP Joy Smith, was touted by the province Wednesday as a leading authority on human trafficking prevention, intervention and providing supports for survivors of trafficking.

Speaking at Wednesday's announcement at the legislative building, Smith said people should be proud of local government leaders who stand up and speak out against human trafficking.

"It can happen to anybody," she said.

"People think it will only happen to families who are disadvantaged or newcomers to Canada or (people who are) LGBTQ2. We work with all of them – because when you cut your finger blood is red and every human being needs to be honoured, not bought and sold,' said Smith.

The campaign first launched at the end of February.

The initiative is also intended for others to identify the signs of trafficking and what can be done to help someone suspected of being trafficked.

Since the Joy Smith Foundation was established, it has helped over 6,000 human trafficking survivors and their families, the province said.