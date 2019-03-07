Paying Manitoba's civil servants top priority once MLAs return: government

The Manitoba government's first order of business when MLAs return to work is making sure their employees get paid.

House Leader Kelvin Goertzen said passing the interim supply bill will be the government's first priority when the legislative assembly sits again April 1.

The legislation, which provides temporary funds for the government to operate in a new fiscal year before the budget passes, was not passed in time due to delay tactics by Independent MLA Steven Fletcher. He's argued the government should have brought the bill forward earlier.

Civil servants have worried they won't get paid on April 12, their next payday.

Goertzen urges no more delays

"The failure to pass this legislation would require government to cease direct payments to Manitobans and suspend grant transfers to service agencies," Goertzen said in a statement.

"Our hope is that opposition and Independent members will co-operate to ensure that the necessary legislation is passed quickly on Monday so there is no disruption to the services Manitobans rely on."

Goertzen said that calling the interim supply bill for passage as soon as MLAs return is a "rarely invoked provision."