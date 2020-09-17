Manitoba eliminates some senior health-care positions

Some senior positions in Manitoba's health-care system will be eliminated, though it's unclear which jobs or how many people will be affected.

Some "redundant" positions will be eliminated, Manitoba Health Minister Cameron Friesen confirmed on Thursday during a 1 p.m. COVID-19 update.

"There will be some positions that are shed," he said.

Friesen said the redundant jobs include back office, payroll, human resources and accounts receivable positions. Some positions are being consolidated, he said.

Meetings with those affected took place Thursday, Friesen said, though he wouldn't specify how many jobs are impacted. No front-line health-care positions are affected, he said.

Employees whose jobs have been eliminated will be eligible to apply for new positions, he said, and the move is a continuation of the province's overhaul of the health-care system.

Reviews of the health-care system in recent years have shown the system is "top heavy," Friesen said.

"This is an issue of finding the synergies and efficiencies that are there staring us in the face and make sure we're taking those up. The aim of course is to deliver the best health-care possible to Manitobans."

In recent years, the province's health-care system overhaul involved some controversial changes, including reducing the number of Winnipeg emergency departments from six to three.