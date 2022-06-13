New program will train 30 people for work at homeless, family violence shelters

The Manitoba government is spending $450,000 on a pilot project at Red River College Polytechnic that will train people for work at domestic violence and homeless shelters to address low staff numbers.

The shelter support foundations program will help shelters dealing with what Rochelle Squires, the provincial cabinet minister responsible for the status of women, called unprecedented staffing challenges.

The one-year contribution agreement with the Manitoba Association of Women's Shelters will help develop the program and deliver it to 30 students.

Red River College Polytechnic will develop the curriculum for the micro-credential program with guidance from MAWS and End Homelessness Winnipeg.

The COVID-19 pandemic further intensified the challenges shelters face in attracting and retaining staff, a provincial news release said.

Students will be trained for entry-level shelter positions, learning skills such as effective communication in crisis situations and use of conflict resolution skills to solve complex problems.

