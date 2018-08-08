$380 million to replace aging emergency communications system, province says

The Manitoba government is spending $380 million to replace its aging FleetNet emergency communications system.

Bell Mobility won the tender to replace the outdated digital public communications system, which connects dispatchers and emergency personnel in the field via mobile radio but has been afflicted by numerous outages.

The previous service has long been lambasted by emergency personnel, especially after the system went down in 2012 during a wildfire in southeast Manitoba.

"We were told that users experienced frequent service failures and that certain parts were no longer manufactured, and replacement parts were being sourced on eBay," Sustainable Development Minister Rochelle Squires said at a news conference in West St. Paul on Wednesday.

The new system will replace handheld radio devices with digital technology and add five towers to the province's existing network of 153.

The equipment will include GPS (global positioning system), advanced radio encryption and equipment compatible with systems outside of Manitoba to ensure co-ordination during emergencies.

The new emergency communications system will be implemented over a three-year period.

System failed during wildfire

Chris Goertzen, Association of Manitoba Municipalities president, said his organization passed a resolution in 2012 calling on the province to make upgrades.

Goertzen said the push was made after the system failed during a wildfire in the municipality of Stuartburn. Some firefighters were at risk because of the failure.

Reeve Jim Swidersky previously told CBC News that emergency teams were forced to stand on street corners and yell at each other because the FleetNet system didn't work.

"This situation should never have happened," Goertzen said.

Brent Bekiaris, chair of the Paramedic Association of Manitoba, applauded the pending arrival of the new system.

"It demonstrates a commitment to safety for all Manitobans."