Drunk drivers in Manitoba face new fines, vehicle impoundment under tough new penalties

Manitobans caught driving in a "warning" zone near the legal limit will face harsh new sanctions, including fines and vehicle impoundment, under new legislation proposed Thursday.

Under amendments introduced to the Highway Traffic Act at the Manitoba Legislature, a driver who registers a "warning" on an approved screening device — a blood alcohol level of between .05 and .08 — would have their vehicle impounded for three days for a first offence and up to a month for a third offence.

The driver would also face a new fine of at least $200 for a first offence, rising to at least $400 for a third offence.

If nabbed a third time, the driver will also have an ignition interlock on their vehicle for a year.

The new penalties for drivers in the "warning" range would not result in criminal charges, but would be in addition to existing licence suspensions and other sanctions.

The province says that adding up all the existing and new penalties, drivers in the .05 to .08 range would end up paying at least $2,600 on a first offence, and about $3,200 for a third or subsequent offence.

Breathalyzer not automatic

Screening tests for impairment will be conducted roadside using an approved screening device, which are less exact than a breathalyzer but indicate whether a driver is in the range of blowing over the legal alcohol limit of .08, or has done so, with a "pass, warn or fail."

A driver who fails the screening test will no longer automatically be given a breathalyzer test if it is their first offence and no bodily harm or injuries resulted.

Police would, in those cases, have the option of proceeding with a breathalyzer test and a possible criminal charge, or can issue the driver a fine of at least $500 and a mandatory one-year ignition lock.

A government official said the province would not dictate the direction police officers take.

The newly proposed sanctions are on top of an existing 90-day licence suspension, 30-day vehicle impoundment, mandatory Addictions Foundation of Manitoba assessment or a remedial program for first-time drunk drivers blowing over the .08 legal limit.

'You will lose a lot of money'

In a Thursday news release from the Progressive Conservative government, Justice Minister Cliff Cullen issued a warning to drivers.

"If you drink and drive, you will lose your licence, you will lose your vehicle and you will lose a lot of money," Cullen said.

The hope is the changes will significantly cut the time police spend testing drivers — from as much as four hours to conduct a breathalyzer test, down to about 30 minutes for a test using a roadside screening device, a government official said.

The province said drunk driving accounted for 32 per cent of the 73 people killed on Manitoba's roads in 2017.

This year, 28 people have lost their lives as a result of an impaired driving.