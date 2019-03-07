Manitoba government cuts 2,000 civil service jobs: report
Numbers from the province's civil service commission show the Manitoba government has chopped more civil-service positions than it planned.
Numbers show the Manitoba government has chopped more civil-service positions than it planned.
A report from the province's civil service commission says there are 2,000 fewer active employees than when the Progressive Conservatives took office in 2016.
A consultant's report touted by the government in 2016 called for a much smaller reduction of 1,200 positions.
Opposition NDP Leader Wab Kinew has asked Premier Brian Pallister why deeper cuts are being made and says the job losses will hurt the economy.
Pallister says the Tories inherited a billion-dollar deficit from the former NDP government and firm action was needed to fix government finances.
Pallister also says it's not the government's job to hire people to drive the economy.
