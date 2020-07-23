Manitoba government looking for private call centres to help with COVID-19 contact tracing

The Manitoba government is looking for private call centres to help with COVID-19 contact tracing in case its current system can't keep up.

The province's Department of Health, Seniors and Active Living has put out a request for proposals to help with investigating cases of COVID-19, notifying close contacts of potential exposure, and following up daily with those people who are self-isolating.

The aim is to "proactively establish additional capacity" in case the health system's current contact tracing and case investigations can't keep up with demand, or if they are interrupted for some reason, the request for proposals reads.

The company would be required to interview Manitobans with COVID-19, within 24 hours ideally, find out their close contacts, document and contact them, and help provide resources to support them while self-isolating.

It wants to have the services in place so they can be used quickly if needed, the province said.

The province says it's ideally looking for call centre companies with experience in public health, and says it may be looking for more than one company to help.

The province also announced Thursday it's creating an emergency warehouse to stockpile critical supplies and equipment, including personal protective equipment.