Marching orders for Manitoba ministers include offering cost-cutting help to municipalities

The Manitoba government is turning its cost-cutting focus toward municipalities willing to have their books examined.

The province will offer third-party audits to any municipality wanting to identify "ineffective spending and innovative solutions" to help them improve services and lower taxes.

The invitation is listed in new marching orders for government ministers in the coming year, written by Premier Brian Pallister and made public on Wednesday.

Municipal Relations Minister Rochelle Squires has also been told to stabilize the level of funding that municipalities receive to help them plan for infrastructure projects.

The instructions for Conservation and Climate Minister Sarah Guillemard asked her to establish new emission targets for 2023 to 2027 and to set "ambitious" municipal recycling and reuse targets.

She's also been told to challenge the imposition of the "higher, rising federal carbon tax" — a long-standing contention with the federal government.

EIA 'encourages dependency'

One letter from Pallister effectively described the Employment Income Assistance program as a crutch for too many Manitobans.

The program should transition from a "benefit that encourages dependency on government to one that provides a short-term bridge to meaningful employment," the letter to Families Minister Heather Stefanson said.

In other instructions, Pallister said he wants to empower pharmacists to write prescriptions in cases where a doctor visit can be safely avoided.

He asked his justice minister to review the enforcement surrounding on-farm trespassing, which is a growing concern in rural areas.

A greater share of gaming revenue could be going to legions and veterans' organizations, Premier Brian Pallister wrote in a new mandate letter. (Mike Groll/Associated Press)

The premier asked for legions and Army, Navy and Air Force Vets in Canada to receive financial support through gaming revenue. He also wants to ban smoking in all gaming facilities.

It seems the province wants to establish reporting standards for the serious injuries sustained by vulnerable children, according to one mandate letter.

Ministers have been asked to work with other levels of governments to explore the feasibility of using the P3 delivery model and the Canada Infrastructure Bank to pay for upgrades to the North End Water Pollution Control Centre in Winnipeg.

Pallister hinted $45 million from the 2020 budget will be funnelled toward flood prevention measures.

A letter to Stefanson promises a $10 million endowment to support child care centres. She's been asked to examine the supply and demand for child care in the province, while addressing staffing shortages.

On Manitoba Public Insurance, Pallister signalled that he remains interested in changing the retail model for auto insurance, which could mean using both the public and private model.

Directions for Crown Minister Jeff Wharton asked him to reverse previous hikes to vehicle registration fees and streamline the process of disputing claims.

The instructions build upon promises the Progressive Conservatives made in last year's election, such as cutting the sales tax from will preparation and home insurance.