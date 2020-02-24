Manitoba government says consultation on flood channels isn't over

The Manitoba government is promising more consultation with First Nations communities on a flood-prevention project.

The Progressive Conservatives say they will continue to meet with Indigenous communities on two planned outlet channels to help drain water from Lake St. Martin and Lake Manitoba.

The $540-million project is aimed at preventing extensive flooding that forced thousands from their homes in First Nations communities in 2011.

Some Indigenous leaders says they have not been consulted on the project, and a federal agency has given the province requirements to fulfil, including more discussion with affected communities.

Premier Brian Pallister has in the past complained about the federal demands, saying they were excessive and causing unnecessary delays.

Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler says Ottawa and the province are having concrete discussions and he believes the project is moving forward.