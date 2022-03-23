Manitoba government to present 2022 budget on April 12

The 2022 provincial budget will be presented April 12, Manitoba Finance Minister Cameron Friesen announced in a news release Wednesday.

The budget will outline the province's financial priorities and plan for a strong economic and social recovery, the release said. The budget will also aim to continue building the economy and making life more affordable for Manitobans, according to Friesen.

Friesen said that this year's budget will focus on strengthening the health-care system, finding ways to invest in communities and protecting Manitoba's environment.

More than 51,000 Manitobans participated in the province's budget consultation process, an increase from the previous year, noted the minister. Engagement included telephone town halls, virtual meetings for stakeholders and the public, an online survey and an invitation for email and written submissions.

The budget engagement process was primarily virtual due to COVID-19 restrictions. The public participation included telephone town halls, virtual meetings for stakeholders and the public, an online survey and an invitation for email and written submissions.

The survey outlines that participants want to prioritize health care in the upcoming budget. Nearly half indicated that improving education and increasing support related to mental health and addictions was a high priority. About one-third said investing in infrastructure and preparing for the effects of climate change are high priorities as well.