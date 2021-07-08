Manitoba government wins appeal against court decision that threw out wage freeze

The Manitoba government has won its appeal of a judge's decision to throw out controversial legislation that sought to freeze the wages of more than 100,000 public sector workers.

The wage freeze bill does not violate Section 2(d) of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, which protects workers' rights to bargain collectively, the Manitoba Court of Appeal ruled in a decision released Wednesday.

The Partnership to Defend Public Services, which challenged the bill, said it's disappointed by the ruling.

Manitoba Federation of Labour president Kevin Rebeck said in a news release that they will consider their next steps, including a potential appeal to the Supreme Court of Canada.

"While this is not the outcome we were hoping for, we will continue to fight for the rights of workers to collective bargaining," Rebeck said.

The Manitoba Court of Queen's Bench slammed the proposed legislation with strong language, describing it as a "draconian measure" that "inhibited and dramatically reduced the unions' bargaining power and violates associational rights."

The legislation, introduced in 2017, mandated a two-year wage freeze for government employees once their existing contracts expired.

The freeze was followed by a 0.75 per cent pay increase in the third year and one per cent in the fourth.

Justice Joan McKelvey described the government's approach as a violation of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Bill 28, the legislation in question, was never proclaimed into law and thus never in effect — but public-sector unions say government negotiators acted as though it was. The law would have applied retroactively if it had been proclaimed.

Since then, the government has required some of its employers to freeze wages or restrict wage increases.