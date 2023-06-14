Manitoba government places more ads in lead-up to provincial election, documents show

The Manitoba government is taking out more advertising in the lead-up to the October provincial election — and will have more leeway to do so under recent changes to the province's elections law.

Documents obtained by The Canadian Press say the province has budgeted $375,000 for the latest phase of advertising promoting $10-a-day child care.

The documents, obtained under the freedom of information law, also show more than $500,000 was spent for the previous two phases, in the winter and early spring.

There have also been ads promoting the spring budget, the freeze on Pharmacare deductibles, property tax rebates and more.

Paul Thomas, a professor emeritus of political studies at the University of Manitoba, said there's a perception that a governing party has an advantage over the opposition if it can use public money to promote itself.

There are rules in place that limit government advertising in the months leading up to an election, but the law was changed in 2021, and some of the restrictions on government departments were loosened.