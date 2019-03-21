Skip to Main Content
Manitoba girl fighting cancer greets her friends at the airport
Video

Manitoba girl fighting cancer greets her friends at the airport

Kailyn Danielson got a visit with friends from her northern Manitoba community with help from a local charity, the Frontier School Division and an airline.
Kailyn Danielson got a visit with friends from her northern Manitoba community with help from a local charity, the Frontier School Division and an airline. 0:35
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us