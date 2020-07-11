Manitoba Education gave $1.1 million to WE since 2015

The Manitoba government has provided more than $1 million to the WE organization over the past five years.

"Manitoba Education has provided WE Schools with $1.1 million in funding since 2015 to support and enhance programs and services to Manitoba schools, teachers and students," a spokesman for Education Minister Kelvin Goertzen said in an email late Friday.

The spokesman said funding to WE Schools is reviewed annually.

At a press conference earlier on Friday, Finance Minister Scott Fielding said he had not discussed future WE organization funding with his cabinet colleagues in light of the federal ethics commissioner's probe into Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's potential conflict of interest in the awarding of a sole-source contract to WE.

