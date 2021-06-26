Manitoba group raises over $106K for Ethiopia's Blue Nile dam
Massive hydroelectricity project would bring power to millions in eastern African country, supporter says
People in Manitoba's Ethiopian community have raised over $106,000 to go toward building a hydroelectric dam on the country's Blue Nile river that supporters say will bring power to millions currently living without it.
"It really lifts people from poverty," Fisaha Unduche said.
Unduche is a member of the Alliance for the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam in Canada, a group that across the country has raised more than $375,000 for the project near Ethiopia's western border with Sudan, he said.
The dam on the Blue Nile — a tributary of the Nile river — is a $4-billion US project that will have an installed capacity of 6,450 megawatts, more than doubling its existing capacity.
It's the centrepiece of the east African country's bid to become Africa's biggest power exporter.
Unduche said about two-thirds of Ethiopia's population of more than 112 million lives without electricity.
With the COVID-19 pandemic and its financial effects continuing to hit developing countries hard, Ethiopians didn't want to see the dam project — which is close to being finished — stalled any longer, he said.
"[We] came together and we said … 'let's help our people,'" Unduche told CBC's Weekend Morning Show host Stephanie Cram on Saturday.
"People want to show that they still didn't forget their roots."
Unduche said investment in long-term infrastructure projects is what people in the country need — not "Band-Aid solutions" whenever there's a drought or a famine that hits the news.
"We want to bring a difference, electrifying the country [so they're] able to sustain themselves," he said.
The dam is being built about 15 kilometres from the border with Sudan on the Blue Nile, the source of most of the Nile's waters.
The Nile Basin river system flows through 11 countries. The Blue Nile and White Nile, its tributaries, merge in Sudan before flowing into Egypt and toward the Mediterranean.
The project has also been the subject of controversy, raising concerns in Egypt that already limited Nile waters would be further restricted by the dam.
Egypt's population of more than 100 million is almost entirely dependent on the Nile for its fresh water supply.
With files from Thomson Reuters
