Suspected hepatitis A case in Manitoba linked to recalled frozen mangoes

A suspected case of hepatitis A in Manitoba linked to contaminated frozen mangoes has provincial health officials encouraging Manitobans who have consumed the product in the past two weeks to seek medical advice on whether to get vaccinated.

The Public Health Agency of Canada issued a recall for the following products on Saturday:

So far, there have been two confirmed hepatitis A cases in Quebec and one in Nova Scotia linked to the products, according to a Manitoba government news release on Thursday. One probable Manitoba case has been identified.

Those who have become ill experienced symptoms between late March and mid-July of this year.

Vaccination against hepatitis A can prevent the onset of symptoms, public health officials say.

Manitoba is urging anyone in the province who has consumed the products in the past 14 days, and has not yet been immunized against hepatitis A, to call Health Links and ask whether they should be vaccinated. Health Links is reachable at 204-788-8200 in Winnipeg or 1-888-315-925 toll free.

Anyone who isn't sure whether the product they have at home is on the list should not consume it out of an abundance of caution. Put the mangoes in a sealable plastic bag, throw it out and wash your hands with warm soapy water, the province says.

Anyone who has or suspects they've had recalled products open in a fridge or freezer should consider washing and sanitizing the areas, and wash their hands afterward.

Ask staff at restaurants whether a product containing mango is part of the food recall. If they are, or staff don't know, don't consume any menu items with mango in them.

Those with undiagnosed hepatitis A who have no symptoms can spread it to others, the province says, and anyone who has been diagnosed shouldn't prepare food or drinks for anyone.

Symptoms, which are more likely to occur in adults than kids, include:

Fever.

Dark urine.

Loss of appetite.

Fatigue or tiredness.

Nausea and vomiting.

Stomach cramps or abdominal pain.

Jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes).

Symptoms typically occurred between two weeks and 28 days post-exposure, but can show up up to 50 days later. They tend to last two months or less on average. Mild symptoms may last only one or two weeks, and severe symptoms can last as long as nine months, according to the province.