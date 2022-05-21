Cover up your plants — frost advisory issued for parts of Manitoba

Cover up your plants, Environment Canada says: a frost advisory has been issued for a wide swath of southern and central Manitoba.

Light winds and overnight lows of zero and below will lead to the development of patchy frost Saturday night and into Sunday morning, the weather agency said in an alert on Saturday afternoon .

That frost may damage plants, so make sure to cover them up — especially if they're in frost-prone areas, the alert said.

The affected areas are:

Arborg, Hecla, Fisher River, Gypsumville, Ashern.

Bissett, Victoria Beach, Nopiming Provincial Park, Pine Falls.

Brandon, Neepawa, Carberry, Treherne.

City of Winnipeg.

Dauphin, Russell, Roblin, Winnipegosis.

Dugald, Beausejour, Grand Beach.

Killarney, Pilot Mound, Manitou.

Melita, Boissevain, Turtle Mountain Provincial Park.

Minnedosa, Riding Mountain National Park.

Morden, Winkler, Altona, Morris.

Portage la Prairie, Headingley, Brunkild, Carman.

Selkirk, Gimli, Stonewall, Woodlands.

Sprague, Northwest Angle Provincial Forest.

Ste. Rose, McCreary, Alonsa, Gladstone.

Steinbach, St. Adolphe, Emerson, Vita, Richer.

Swan River, Duck Mountain, Porcupine Provincial Forest.

The Pas, Wanless, Westray, Clearwater Lake Provincial Park.

Virden, Souris.

Whiteshell, Lac du Bonnet, Pinawa.

Frost advisories are issued when temperatures are expected to reach the freezing mark during the growing season, which can lead to damage and destruction for plants and crops, Environment Canada said.