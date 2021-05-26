Frost advisory in effect for parts of Manitoba overnight, including Winnipeg

Environment Canada is advising some Manitobans that there is a risk of frost overnight.

Shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday, the federal weather agency issued an alert about an "unseasonably cool" airmass spreading across the Prairies because a high pressure ridge moves over the area.

As the cloud clears Tuesday evening, temperatures are predicted to drop near or slightly below zero, Environment Canada says.

The frost advisory is in effect throughout much of western Manitoba, starting from Minnedosa and Riding Mountain National Park up to The Pas.

It spans across the Interlake region, down south to Winnipeg and as far east as the Victoria Beach and Pine Falls area.

Frost advisories are issued when freezing temperatures are predicted during growing season, as it could potential damage plants and crops.

Environment Canada advises people to cover up plants in those areas.

Freezing temperatures are expected again Wednesday night.