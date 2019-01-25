Former CFO charged with defrauding employer of more than $4M over 5 years

A 42-year-old man is facing charges after police allege he defrauded his former employer out of more than $4 million over five years.

Peter Ramdath has been charged with theft over $5,000 and fraud over $5,000, as well as falsification of books and documents and laundering the proceeds of crime.

Police allege Ramdath used "several different deceptive strategies" in his position as chief financial officer to convert company funds to his own benefit between 2012 and 2017.

The extensive investigation found the company suffered a loss in excess of $4 million in the five-year period.

Ramdath worked at R. Litz and Sons Company Ltd., a crane and rigging company based in Winnipeg, from 2008 until his resignation in 2017, according to court documents. He started as a controller and was later promoted to controller and chief financial officer.

The company sued Ramdath in 2017. The case is still before the courts.

On Thursday, police executed a search warrant at a home in East St. Paul, Man., and seized luxury items including jewelry, clothing, electronics and vehicles, as well as financial documents related to the case.

Ramdath was arrested that day at a business in Winnipeg. He remains in custody.