Some Winnipeg restaurants still struggling, but owners say they're fed by hope as restrictions relax

While some Manitoba restaurant owners say they're optimistic about the easing of pandemic restrictions in the province, others say they'll still be struggling to serve customers once new rules come into effect this Saturday.

Christine Pattison is owner and chef of Miss Christine's Kitchen, tucked inside the Chalet Hotel in Winnipeg's St. Boniface neighbourhood. She says she's dealing with mounting debt and lack of proper resources — specifically, a broken air conditioner that she desperately needs to keep customers comfortable while eating her signature spicy Jamaican fare.

"I quit doing dine-in because it gets so hot," after the air conditioner broke down, she said in an interview Tuesday. "It wouldn't be fair for customers to come in here and eat spicy food."

Pattison says she would have to fork out $3,000 to get a new air conditioner for her business.

"I'm hoping it gets busy enough and I can make some money," she said.

There was at least some good news for Manitoba restaurant owners on Wednesday, when the provincial government announced an easing of public health orders that comes into effect this Saturday.

That includes allowing restaurants to have up to 50 per cent of their normal capacity indoors — up from the current limit of 25 per cent. As well, opening hours are being extended, with restaurants and bars allowed to stay open until midnight as of Saturday.

Customers dining together inside a restaurant must still be from the same household, unless everyone at the table is fully vaccinated.

People from different households can still sit together on outdoor patios, whether they're vaccinated or not. Patios are also limited to 50 per cent capacity, with a maximum of eight people per table.

Pattison thinks patios are a good idea for generating income at restaurants right now, but she doesn't have one, or space to put a patio anywhere.

She says she is only open one day a week right now, serving about 70 plates of food, which is half the amount she would serve before the pandemic.

Despite not turning a profit, Pattison is still hopeful she will get back on track. She is hanging on with the use of her credit cards, which are currently maxed out.

"I have no choice. I will definitely survive and come out on top. Right now, I don't see the end result. I know how I am — I'm not going to fail, but right now it's very frustrating at this point."

'For the 1st time in a long time we can breathe'

Another restaurateur said Tuesday he was also optimistic about the anticipated easing of restrictions in the province, though he admits he's faced hardships during the pandemic.

"It's hard to contain the excitement, truly. For the first time in a long time we can breathe," said Academy Hospitality president Bobby Mottola. His company operates several Winnipeg restaurants, including Pizzeria Gusto, The Merchant Kitchen and Yard Burger.

"I think everyone feels really confident about the restrictions lifting for good."

Restaurateur Bobby Mottola is looking forward to getting back to more regular business as pandemic restrictions ease. (Marianne Klowak/CBC)

The changes announced Wednesday are the second stage of Manitoba's reopening plan, which initially tied loosening restrictions to reaching vaccine milestones by three holidays: Canada Day in July, Terry Fox Day on Aug. 2 and Labour Day in September.

The province topped its second-stage goal last week, about a month ahead of schedule, when more than 75 per cent of eligible people had received one vaccine dose and 50 per cent had received two.

The province's third and final goal in the reopening plan is to have 80 per cent of eligible Manitobans with at least one vaccine dose and 75 per cent with two doses by Sept. 6.

Mottola says it has been an incredible 19 months, with the pandemic causing financial challenges, but he's remaining hopeful.

"If we're still standing here today, we're infinitely better off than we were standing here [over a year ago]. A large part of our ability to run our own businesses, we couldn't do that. Having more control, we'll get there."

The Manitoba Restaurant and Foodservices Association recently conducted a survey among its members. Among the 102 business owners who participated in the survey, 43.5 per cent said they incurred $100,000 to $200,000 or more in debt during the last 15 months. The average debt reported by respondents was nearly $90,000.

Shaun Jeffrey, the executive director of the Manitoba Restaurant Association, hopes Manitobans will get vaccinated so more restrictions can be lifted and the industry can get back to operating at full capacity. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

Shaun Jeffrey, the association's executive director, says it's been disheartening to see businesses unable to operate at normal business hours.

His association's survey found over half of respondents said they had to lay off 60 per cent or more of their staff. The industry is urgently trying to hire, he stressed.

He hopes Manitobans will step up to get vaccinated, which will open the door for more restrictions to be lifted and help get the industry back to operating at full capacity.

"Businesses were running a 4.5 per cent profit margin at normal standards. We need to get back to pre-pandemic levels as soon as possible because under any type of restrictions, we see businesses losing money," he said.

"It's the only way our industry can survive and be successful over the long term."