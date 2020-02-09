5 more Manitobans died from the flu in recent weeks: report

Five more people have died from the flu in Manitoba since September, according to the province's latest influenza surveillance report, pushing the toll to 20 this flu season.

The most recent report, which added data from Feb. 9-15, said there were 96 lab-confirmed cases over the period — 74 of influenza A and 22 of influenza B.

This is a decrease from the previous update which counted 138 new cases. However, there were three outbreaks of influenza A last week, the report said.

There have been 274 people sent to hospital due to the flu — 27 of whom were admitted to the intensive care unit — since Sep. 1; that's an increase of 61 hospitalizations and six ICU admissions since the last report.

The number of respiratory visits to the Emergency Department was within expected levels for this time of a year.

WATCH: How to reduce your risk of getting the flu this year

Flu season comes around every year. Here are a few tips for making sure you stay healthy. 1:17

Overall, younger people have been affected more by the flu this season, as nearly all influenza B cases and three quarters of influenza A cases affect people below the age of 65.

The report said provincial labs have confirmed 1,316 cases of the flu since September: 673 of influenza A and 643 of influenza B.

More people are continuing to get the flu shot, it added, noting a slight increase of immunizations from 24.8 per cent to 25.6 per cent.

The report said these numbers are subject to change, and any missed reports caused by delays in submission to the health department will be included in later reports once the data is available.