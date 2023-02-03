COVID-19, flu and RSV numbers in Manitoba drop for 4th week in a row

Manitoba's rates of COVID-19, RSV and the flu have dropped for the fourth week in a row, according to the latest data from the province.

Six people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the week of Jan. 22-28, the province's latest weekly report says, compared to seven one week earlier and 28 the week before that.

Intensive care unit admissions for COVID-19 dropped to two, down from three during the week of Jan. 15-21 and six from Jan. 8-14.

The total number of reported COVID-19 deaths climbed by 10 in the latest data, compared to an increase of 15 the week before.

Weekly test positivity rates decreased slightly to 10.5 per cent from 11.3 per cent.

There were 62 reported COVID-19 cases for the week of Jan. 22-28 — up slightly from 59 the week before, but just less than half of the 122 cases reported for the Jan. 8-14 period.

However, reported cases are considered to be a significant undercount, since the province only reports cases confirmed through PCR testing, which is limited.

Flu activity in Manitoba also continues to decline: test positivity rates slid to 0.5 per cent from 0.8 per cent. The rate was 1.9 per cent during the week of Jan. 8-14.

The number of reported cases of influenza A, the most common strain in circulation, dropped to nine. There were 10 cases one week prior and 18 the week before that.

No patients were admitted to hospital or ICU for flu symptoms from Jan. 22-28. Two patients were admitted to hospital with the flu in each of the previous two weeks.

No flu-related deaths were reported for the week of Jan. 22-28.

The test positivity and case rates for respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, have dropped again as well.

RSV test positivity dropped to 5.7 per cent, from 8.3 per cent and 8.7 per cent in the weeks leading up to Jan. 22-28.

The latest report includes 76 positive RSV cases, compared to 105 one week before then.

Wastewater surveillance suggested sustained COVID-19 activity in Brandon and Winnipeg last month.

The next Manitoba COVID-19, flu and RSV report is expected Feb. 10.