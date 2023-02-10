Manitoba COVID-19, flu and RSV numbers stable or declining for another week

COVID-19, influenza and RSV activity continues to decline or remain stable in Manitoba for the fifth week of 2023, the latest surveillance report says.

There were 11 COVID-19 related hospitalizations during the week of Jan. 29 to Feb. 4, according to the latest provincial data, an increase over six one week earlier.

A spokesperson with Shared Health said hospitalizations have in fact gone down compared to the previous week, but the report doesn't show the most accurate figures due to a data reporting delay.

Intensive care unit admissions stayed relatively stable, with three ICU admissions; there were two the week of Jan. 22-28 and three Jan. 15-21.

There were 11 COVID-19 related deaths, compared to 10 and 15 in the preceding two weeks.

Weekly test positivity rates remained relatively stable at 10.7 per cent (it was 10.5 per cent the week before), with a similar pattern in terms of new positive cases: there were 65 in the week of Jan. 29 to Feb. 4, compared to 62 one week earlier. There were 122 positive cases in the week of Jan. 8-14.

Reported cases are considered to be a significant undercount, since the province only reports cases confirmed through PCR testing, which is limited.

Influenza

During the week of Jan. 29 to Feb. 4, test positivity rates for influenza A, the most common strain, rose slightly to 0.8 per cent (up from 0.5 per cent). The national average was 0.7 per cent.

The number of positive flu diagnoses dropped to three, compared to nine the week prior and 10 the week before that.

There were zero patients admitted to hospital or ICU with flu symptoms for the second week in a row. That's compared two hospital admissions each week from Jan. 8-14 and Jan. 15-21.

There were also no reported flu-related deaths for another week, the report says.

RSV

RSV test positivity was 6.2 per cent, up from 5.7 per cent, 8.3 per cent and 8.7 per cent in the four weeks leading up to Jan. 29 to Feb. 4.

There were 75 RSV cases detected; 76 were detected a week earlier, from Jan. 22-28.

Wastewater surveillance suggested sustained COVID-19 activity in Winnipeg and Brandon.

