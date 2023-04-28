Manitoba reports 10 more COVID-19 deaths while number of new ICU admissions drops

Nearly two dozen COVID-19 deaths in a span of two weeks have been reported in the province's most recently released respiratory illness surveillance data.

The data released Friday includes 10 more deaths from COVID-19. That comes after 13 deaths were reported last week, when the total number of COVID-19 deaths rose for the first time in over a month.

Reporting delays can result in increases that include deaths that didn't happen in the reporting week, a provincial spokesperson said in an email last week.

At least 391 people have died of COVID-19 this year, says the most recent report, which covers the week of April 16-22.

The number of COVID-19-related intensive care unit admissions dropped from 12 to six, while hospital admissions increased from 40 to 45 compared to one week earlier, the report says.

The test positivity rate went down to 15.1 per cent in the most recent week of available data, down from 16.4 per cent and 16.1 per cent in the two weeks prior.

There were three new outbreaks declared in long-term care facilities, on top of the two announced in those settings between April 9 to 15. That brings the total number of COVID-19 outbreaks in those settings this year to 246.

The total number of hospital outbreaks rose five, to 105 from 100, the report says.

There were 125 positive COVID-19 cases detected, which is an undercount, because the province no longer does broad testing nor does it include home-based test results in its tallies.

Influenza rates remain low. There were six cases of influenza A, three of influenza B and two new flu-related hospital admissions, up from zero reported the week before.

Respiratory syncytial virus or RSV activity remained stable, with 10 new cases detected and a positivity rate of 0.9 per cent. The same number and rate were registered a week earlier, according to the surveillance report, down from 21 detections and 1.7 per cent test positivity rate the week of April 2 to 8.

