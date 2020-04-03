City of Winnipeg trying to practise physical distancing while sandbagging

As spring flooding looms, the City of Winnipeg is learning how to balance sandbagging with the need to practise physical distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Typically, homes that need protection from the rising waters will have sandbags delivered. But an exception was made Wednesday, and city workers went to a home to build a dike — but reportedly had trouble keeping at least two metres between them.

Jason Shaw, manager of the city's emergency operation centre, told reporters Thursday he was unaware of any such issue, but said the health and safety of employees is top priority.

"We're going to do what we said four or five months ago; we're going to take care of the wellness of our employees and our citizens, and we're going to do whatever that takes," Shaw said.

"We are looking at more technical plans in terms of how to [sandbag] better and safer, if it's possible."

Manitoba Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler said Tuesday that measures ensuring sandbaggers follow COVID-19 public health protocols will be released by the end of the week.

Shaw noted, however, that no government controls the river, and it's possible people building dikes will be left with tough situations — similar to Wednesday evening.

"We had to make a decision to be able to act and do the right thing, at the right time, to protect a home and a resident of the City of Winnipeg," he said.

With regards to going to more homes, there will be a risk assessment conducted within the next three days to determine what areas may need support, Shaw said.

The city announced Wednesday that 57 properties may be vulnerable and require dikes.

