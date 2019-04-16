The Red River is being kept at bay by the partial closure of ring dikes at Emerson and St. Jean Baptiste, but Manitoba Highway 75 might not have to close because of flooding this spring, the province says.

A flood warning is still in effect for the Red River from Emerson, at the U.S. border, to the Red River Floodway inlet just south of Winnipeg, but co-operative spring weather means the water levels should not be as high as feared.

The Red River has spilled its banks at Emerson, where the water is expected to reach its peak on the weekend or Monday, and at St. Jean Baptiste, where the peak level is expected in a week or so, but both communities are still accessible by road, says a provincial flood update issued Tuesday.

"There is a possibility the closure of [Highway] 75 north at Morris may not be necessary," the update says about the main artery between Winnipeg and the U.S. border.

The danger of an ice jam causing high water levels within Winnipeg also has passed, the Tuesday flood report says.

"The Red and Assiniboine Rivers are reported to be either clear of ice or with rubble ice moving freely," it says.

Mother Nature has been just ideal in terms of the melt - Winnipeg CAO Doug McNeil

Winnipeg chief administrative officer Doug McNeil said the flood season is going "much better than expected."

"Mother Nature has been just ideal in terms of the melt — cold at night, melting during the day, nice and slow, water soaked into the ground instead of running off to the rivers," McNeil said Tuesday. "The peak will come in about a couple of weeks and we're ready for it."

The province predicts the peak level will hit Winnipeg sometime from April 26-28. It's expected to rise 18 feet higher than normal winter ice levels at James Avenue, which is considered a moderate flood, but stay lower than 19 feet at James.

The Red River Floodway, which diverts floodwater around the city, went into operation on Sunday.

South of the city, partial ring dike closures are expected to be needed at Ste. Agathe and St. Adolphe, and they may be necessary at Letellier and Morris, provincial officials say.

Sections of Highway 320 are still closed or limited to local traffic because of high water.

Portage Diversion closing

Along other Manitoba waterways, the Portage Diversion will close later Tuesday because of declining water levels on the Assiniboine River, which is now ice-free, the update says.

The Roseau River is rising and a flood watch is in place there. Provincial staff are doing safety reviews of infrastructure in the area.

A high water advisory is also in place for the Saskatchewan and Carrot rivers near The Pas.