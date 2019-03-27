Province to update spring flood forecast for Manitoba

The province is expected to release its latest flood outlook Wednesday morning.

A media briefly is scheduled for 11 a.m. at the Hydrologic Forecast Centre.

The province has said this year's spring flood along the Red River could be even worse than in 2009, the second-highest since the Red River Floodway was constructed.

In the best-case scenario, the province has said, flooding will reach levels on par with 2011. But with average or normal weather conditions, the Red River could go beyond 2009 levels by almost one foot at Emerson and 1.5 feet at Ste. Agathe.

In Winnipeg, unfavourable weather would mean the river could reach 22 feet at James Avenue, which is actually lower than the peak of 22.5 feet James in 2009.