Province shouldn't treat rainy day fund as pool of money for flood fight: NDP

The Opposition NDP is arguing the Manitoba government doesn't have enough money set aside to cover the price tag of a catastrophic spring flood.

MLA Matt Wiebe blasted Finance Minister Scott Fielding Wednesday for describing the province's fiscal stabilization account — or rainy day fund — as one recourse the government has at its disposal.

"Is the minister suggesting that he's willing to empty out the rainy day fund if the flood happens to be as significant as is being predicted right now?" Wiebe asked during budget debate at the legislature on Wednesday afternoon.

"That's a startling admission."

If forecasters are correct, spring flooding along the Red River could be worse than it was in 2009, which would likely cost taxpayers hundreds of millions.

The 2011 flood, which wasn't as severe as 2009's, cost Manitoba more than $1 billion.

Contingencies in place

Fielding said the province is prepared for the wrath of a spring flood.

A provincial contingency fund for unforeseen expenditures has jumped to roughly $320 million, a 35 per cent increase from last year, Fielding said. The province more than doubled the cash earmarked for emergency expenditures — including those related to natural disasters like flooding — to $49.5 million. The rainy day fund has been inflated to $265 million.

"Manitobans would expect us to be ready for a flood," he said. "We are ready. We're going to take action if need be. We have money set aside."

A resident of Marchand Road, which is south of Winnipeg, paddles his canoe home on Apr. 20, 2009. Early forecasts say that this spring's flooding could be just as bad. (The Canadian Press)

Fielding said the Opposition shouldn't take his government to task when the previous NDP government drained the rainy day fund from as high as $864 million to $115 million in 2015.

Less cash for water infrastructure

The line of questioning came as Wiebe cited documents showing a reduction in government funding for water infrastructure.

He said the province's latest budget shows plans to spend $38 million less on water-related capital infrastructure. Previously, the government underspent on water-related infrastructure by $68 million, according to the third-quarter financial report.

It isn't known, however, how much of that funding would have been directed toward flood fighting and mitigation efforts.