5 charged after machete, pepper spray used in string of Flin Flon armed robberies: RCMP

Five people in their teens and early 20s have been charged with robbery, assault and weapons offences in connection with four recent armed robberies in Flin Flon, Man.

The first robbery took place early in the morning on July 23. RCMP responded to Hill Street in the northern Manitoba city. A 29-year-old man said he was pepper-spayed and assaulted before his bag was stolen by two males, who then took off. The man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On the evening of July 25, officers were called to investigate near a walking path on North Avenue, where a 22-year-old man had been assaulted and robbed by four people. A machete was used in the robbery, RCMP said.

Then, on the evening of July 26, a 16-year-old boy was robbed and assaulted at a high school. Two people, a male and female, fled the scene, and the boy was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A fourth incident occurred on Aug. 2, when a male with a shirt wrapped around his face robbed a Green Street business. Before leaving, RCMP said the robber threatened an employee with a machete and demanded he turn over cigarettes.

RCMP arrested a 17-year-old boy from Flin Flon on Aug. 7, who they say was involved in all four robberies.

He was charged with robbery with a weapon, two counts of robbery, assault, assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and disguise with intent to commit an offence.

He was also charged with 10 failures to comply with probation orders, five weapons and firearms offences, and resisting arrest.

Officers then arrested a 23-year-old man from Flin Flon, who was charged with robbery and assault.

A 20-year-old woman from Denare Beach, Sask., was also arrested. She was charged with robbery, assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and two counts of failing to comply.

Meanwhile two more teens — a 16-year-old girl and an 18-year-old man, both from Flin Flon — were charged with robbery and disguise with intent.

RCMP said the investigation continues but they don't believe there are any more suspects.

Flin Flon is 630 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

