Duck structures, fishing study among 35 projects receiving share of $1M funding

Projects to increase Manitoba's duck population and a scientific study to inform fishing regulations are among the latest fish and wildlife conservation projects receiving funding from the provincial government.

More than $1 million from the Fish and Wildlife Enhancement Fund will support 35 projects, the Manitoba government announced Thursday.

The projects support habitat conservation and sustainable use of the province's fish and wildlife populations, the province said.

"Our government is fully committed to the sustainable use and proactive management of our fish and wildlife populations and habitat," Natural Resources and Northern Development Minister Greg Nesbitt said at a news conference at the University of Winnipeg on Thursday.

"This significant investment will support projects that will benefit anglers, hunters and trappers, while protecting Manitoba's fish and wildlife resources."

The University of Winnipeg is receiving $152,823 for a study that will inform angling regulations on spawning walleye and lake trout.

Delta Waterfowl, an organization of hunters, is getting $37,000 to use mallard nest structures to increase duck production in Manitoba.

In total, the province is giving $1,041,110.38 to the 35 projects.

The province contributes 10 per cent of all funds from hunting, fishing and trapping licences to a trust managed by the Winnipeg Foundation. The annual Fish and Wildlife Enhancement Fund draws from the profits from investments in the trust.

"As a hunter, angler and casual trapper myself, I feel proud in contributing to this fund annually, knowing the money is reinvested into essential conservation projects, outdoor education and needed research on a high provincial level but also at a community, local and grassroots level," Nesbitt said.

Past projects the fund has contributed to include invasive species education, hunting and trapping education videos, and research on wildlife management areas.