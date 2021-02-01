Indigenous people should decide who qualifies for priority vaccine access, MKO grand chief says

The leader of the organization representing northern Manitoba First Nations says Indigenous people should be the ones making decisions about who qualifies for access to COVID-19 vaccination.

The provincial government announced Wednesday that First Nations people born on or before Dec. 31, 1945, can now call to book an appointment for vaccination. For other Manitobans, the current eligibility is for people born Dec. 31, 1925, or earlier. The lower eligibility age for First Nations people is due to lower life expectancy and disproportionately severe outcomes from COVID-19, health officials have said.

Dr. Marcia Anderson, head of the Manitoba First Nations pandemic response team, said those booking vaccines will initially be able to self-identify as a First Nations person.

In the coming weeks, a screening process will be put in place to vet claims of Indigenous identity, to keep non-First Nations people from trying to take advantage of the lower age requirement.

Garrison Settee, grand chief of Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak, said the issue of identification is "complex," but that is not the fault of Indigenous people.

"It should not be left up to an external entity to define who you are," he said during an online update on COVID-19 and the vaccine rollout in northern First Nations, streamed via Facebook Live on Thursday.

"The government has been able to divide and label each and every one of us with their own lens, but for us, it's not like that," he said.

In a news conference on Wednesday, Anderson said allowing First Nations people to self-identify is "more in line with Indigenous rights and would respect the ways that colonization has served to disenfranchise First Nations people."

People who claim First Nations status, but don't have a status card, may use the status card of a close relative, if they have one.

However, Anderson acknowledged people could abuse that open system by falsely claiming First Nations identity.

In coming weeks, specially trained teams will seek to verify the Indigenous identity of people seeking vaccination, Anderson said.

Only First Nations are currently eligible at age 75 — Inuit and Métis people are grouped in with the rest of the population.

'We know our identity': MKO grand chief

While the issues of identity is "sensitive," Settee said the people who belong to all Indigenous groups, whether they be status or non-status First Nation, Métis or Inuit, should be the ones making the decisions.

"We know who we are and we know our identity, and I think the main thing we need to to is ensure the vaccine is accommodated to everyone that needs it," he said.

"It's not a matter of politics to me, it's a matter of the well-being of our people."

A new online data portal showing the progress of the vaccine rollout in Manitoba First Nations launched on Wednesday. As of Feb. 19, a total of 7,023 doses had been administered by First Nations, with six per cent of on-reserve adults having received a first dose.

Dr. Michael Routledge, medical advisor to MKO and Keewatinohk Inniniw Minoayawin — MKO's health and wellness agency — said there are early signs that the vaccine is having a positive impact on COVID-19 cases in First Nations communities.

Some communities, like Pimicikamak in northern Manitoba, continue to struggle with large outbreaks, but others have seen relatively low levels of activity, Routledge said.

"It's hopefully leading to lower severe cases, because we have had some good success in vaccinating the older adults in the MKO communities," he said.

Still, cases in the north remain "higher than we'd like," he said.

"As much as there have been some encouraging signs in the province as a whole over the last number of weeks, we're still seeing transmission at higher rates than we'd like to in the north."

On Thursday, the Northern Health Region reported the second-highest number of new COVID-19 cases, with 30 new infections, compared to 31 in Winnipeg.