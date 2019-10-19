Ceto does it again: Police dog nabs armed robbery suspect hiding in ditch

Ceto, a member of the Manitoba First Nations Police Service, is now credited with tracking down two suspects in as many days on Sandy Bay Ojibway First Nation. (Manitoba First Nations Police Service/Twitter)

A police dog with the Manitoba First Nations Police Service helped officers make two arrests in as many days, the police service said.

Around 11 a.m. Thursday, officers from the police service were pursuing a man suspected of several armed robberies in Winnipeg and a gas and truck theft in Marquette, Man., which is about 50 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

Officers spotted the suspect's vehicle near Sandy Bay Ojibway First Nation, passing through Amaranth, Man., which is about 180 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

RCMP were contacted and tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver didn't pull over, the MFNPS said in a news release.

That's when the vehicle is alleged to have fled northbound at a high speed, continuing through back roads on the outskirts of Highway 50 just north of Amaranth.

The suspect lost control of the vehicle and ended up stuck in a ditch, police said. He and another passenger in the vehicle fled.

Dogs nab suspects

Officers then set up a perimeter around the area and sent K9 units from the RCMP and the MFNPS.

The dogs immediately picked up a track of the suspects, and followed it for six kilometres before finding the driver of the stolen truck lying in a ditch near the highway.

MFNPS dog Ceto captured the suspect, who was then taken into police custody.

A female suspect was found by the RCMP dog and arrested.

Both suspects are in custody, with various charges pending.

The arrests come only two days after Ceto helped track down a 31-year-old man accused of leading a police chase around Sandy Bay Ojibway First Nation in a stolen truck, and ramming into two police cruisers before abandoning the truck and running away.

In August, the police dog was credited with rescuing an assault victim near Virden, Man., about 270 kilometres west of Winnipeg. And in June, Ceto tracked down an accused sex offender hiding in the bush near Waywayseecappo First Nation, about 280 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.